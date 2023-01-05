2023: TMG raises concern over 6.7m uncollected PVCs

A foremost independent civil society election observation group, Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, has called on Nigerians to come out and collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, ahead of the January 22 deadline.

TMG, in a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, said the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to exercise their civic responsibility should be grabbed with passion ahead of the much-awaited elections.

Reacting to a statement by INEC that there are 6.7 million uncollected PVCs across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the group raised great concerns saying Nigerians must avoid repeat of voter apathy experienced in the previous elections.

Citing data from the 2019 presidential elections, TMG emphasised that the 6.7 million uncollected PVCs would have been sufficient to determine the outcome of an election in which winner Muhammadu Buhari received 15 million votes and his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, received 11.2 million votes.

TMG revealed that the high rate of voter apathy witnessed in previous elections must not be allowed to repeat itself in the 2023 elections as the upcoming elections will be a determining factor in the future of Nigerians.

“As we gear towards the 2023 general elections, TMG is appealing to Nigerians to be ready to come out and vote and make a key decision that is instrumental to the formation of a better Nigeria.

“No one should wait until the rush hour; the time is now and we all are advised to collect our PVCs in time so that we can get that golden opportunity to vote candidates of our choice, electing leaders is our responsibility that no one can deny anyone but without PVC, that right will be denied; so let’s go out and get our PVCs.

“Voters must also be wary of desperate politicians who would want to induce them with monetary gifts in exchange for their voter cards, Nigerians must in the upcoming elections stand their feet and follow the electoral process from start to finish, rejecting any financial inducement or harassment,” the statement reads.

TMG also commended the electoral umpire, INEC, for extending the collection period of the PVCs as well as making a wise decision of moving the voting cards from state offices to local government areas and wards, making it easier for Nigerians to obtain the card.

The statement said: “TMG will be deploying a wide range of membership across the country to ensure an adequate and effective monitoring of the electoral process.

“TMG will adopt robust engagements with stakeholders while also initiating a system to monitor and publicize the campaign promises of the major political parties before and after the elections.

“We will also be seeking to promote an issue-based electoral campaign and to observe and report electoral conduct to reflect the yearnings of citizens in the elections,” the statement added.

Mr Rafsanjani also added that the group seeks to address issues such as electoral violence, thuggery, vote-buying, voters harassment as well as promoting electoral inclusivity for women and people with disability.