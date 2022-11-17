2023: Tiv council admonishes politicians to base campaigns on issues

By Nicholas Dechi

Tiv Area Traditional Council has admonished politicians against insulting opponents during campaigns, to avoid breach of peace.

The council said politicians shout rather focus on issue-based campaigns in national interest.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Secretary of the council, Mr Shinyi Tyozua and Chairman of the Drafting Committee,Tor Jechira, Chief Clement Uganden and issued on Wednesday in Makurdi.

According to the communique, the council gave the advice during its emergency meeting held in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue.

It condemned the incessant, brutal and mindless attacks on innocent, unarmed Tiv farmers and farming communities, especially border communities.

It appealed to the Federal Government to urgently assist and facilitate the return of the victims of the prolonged attacks, who were in numerous Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps, to their ancestral farming lands and communities.

It decried the appalling condition in which over one million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) continued to live as a result of the crippling insecurity.

It commended the performance of the military and other security agencies, especially Operation Whirl Stroke, a security outfit deployed by the FG to fight banditry in the state.

It further commended the FG, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the deployment of Operation Whirl Stroke and requested him to expand their numerical and technical capacity to fight the terrorists with greater firepower and guarantee the safety of lives and property.

It also commended Gov. Samuel Ortom for his visionary legislation in the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 as well as Community Volunteer Guards Law. (NAN)

