2023: Tinubu’s ambition poses danger to Nigeria’s democracy – Group says

#TrackNigeria: The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has warned of the dangers of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s overbearing influence on the running of the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is endangering democracy in Nigeria.

CNG in a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said it is worrying for Tinubu as an individual to assume the role of de facto president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The Coalition said it is unfortunate, and unacceptable for Tinubu, who is not holding any government appointment or elective position to now have more influence on policy formulation and executions than even portfolio ministers and elected officials.

“It is disturbing that Tinubu, taking advantage of the dysfunctional government in place currently, has arrogated to himself the sole powers to decide critical governance issues including security and prosecution.

We consider it the peak of insensitivity that Tinubu should now assume the powers to decide who should be investigated by government agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

CNG frowned at what it called, “Tinubu’s arrogance that led him to pencil down only Senate President Bukola Saraki for investigation by the EFCC out of all his colleagues who were governors in 2003.

For Tinubu, who is on record as one Nigerian politician with the most damning petitions and public complaints against him to assume the power of selecting his Political enemies for investigation is the lowest any democracy can get to.

And for him to only deem it fit to suggest that only Bukola Saraki of all the 36 governors in his set is liable for investigation, is a pointer to how low Tinubu’s morals and decorum can go and how desperate he can get with his ambition.

This arrogant usurpation of state authority by an individual with questionable pedegree, amounts to dictatorship and recipe to anarchy that must be vigorously resisted by all Nigerians, particularly northerners who for all intents and purposes are Tinubu’s prime target.

A situation where Tinubu, operating outside government, is able to influence the breach of the liberty and integrity of every northern leader he perceives as a threat to his chronic presidential ambition is detrimental to the collective future and general survival of the North and its people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North is no longer disposed to being taken for granted by rogue politicians of the South sponsored by Tinubu and powered by the traditional hostile section of the media to ridicule our leaders.

“Dr Saraki today falls in the category of respected northern leaders and Tinubu and his ilk should be warned that any further attempt to ridicule any of our leaders would not only be resisted but would be retaliated in kind,” Suleiman said.

He disclosed that northerners would not hesitate to isolate any politician from whatever region that feels he can temper with the integrity of northern leaders, toy with the region’s survival or in anyway engages in plots capable of endangering it’s economic and political viability.

“Mercenary politicians headed by Tinubu must be warned that the North is no longer a lame duck and that we are ready to defend the integrity of our political, religious and cultural leaders from undue antagonism, selective persecution.

“Accordingly, we say in categoric terms that for any northern leader to be thus singled out for vilification, systematic dehumanization, profiling, alienation or any action that will render them object of ridicule and persecution, is not only immoral and illegal, but also abhorrent to our sensibilities and ordinary decency and therefore unacceptable,” the statement further read.

