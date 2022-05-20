2023: Tinubu woos Kano APC delegates ahead of party primary

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday night visited Kano State to seek the support of delegates ahead of the presidential primary of the All People’s Congress (APC).



Tinubu met with APC leaders and delegates at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu is one of the APC’s presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.



His visit came days after two presidential aspirants Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi visited the state to also woo the delegates.



While canvassing for votes of the delegates, the former Lagos state governor urged them not to make a mistake of voting any body other than him.



“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election.



“Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes.



“I believe in myself, I’m smart, intelligent and courageous, don’t make mistake, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me,” he said.



The APC chieftain said he would tackle insecurity, revamp the economy, provide good roads to enable farmers to bring their produce to market.



Tinubu further said that he would develop and make the agricultural sector more lucrative, the country needs the formation of a commodity exchange mechanism.



“Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming,” he said.



The National leader of APC also commended Gov. Ganduje for his strides in developing the state.



On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said it was pay-back time, revealing that Tinubu worked assiduously for the growth of the APC.

Ganduje said that Nigerians were yearning for a candidate who really understands the challenges of the nation and who is experienced enough to reposition the country.

Earlier , the party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, commended Tinubu for the role he played in developing Lagos and urged him to replicate the same in the country.

NAN reports that the National leader of APC, who inspected and inaugurated some projects, had earlier visited elder state man, Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Alhaji Yusuf Ali.(NAN)

