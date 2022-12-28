2023: Tinubu will restore Nigeria’s glory – Coalition

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Akure,Dec.27,2022( NAN) The Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima Coalition for Good Governance ( ATSCGG) says that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, will restore the glory of Nigeria if voted as a president.

Mr Segun Odidi, the Director of Media and Publicity of ATSCGG in Ondo State, stated this during the ATSCGG’s rally on Tuesday in Akure.

Odidi, who described Tinubu as a bridge builder, said that the APC presidential candidate had built many and notable individuals, who had been assets to the nation’s building.

He stated that Tinubu would make Nigeria an envy among comity of nations, recalling that Tinubu made Lagos State a cynosure of all eyes when he was the state governor.

According to him, Tinubu understands governance with a lot of capacities to make Nigeria great again.

“ The aim of this rally by this coalition of Tinubu/Shettima support groups is to tell people of the state that Asiwaju Tinubu is coming to be president of Nigeria.

“ Asiwaju is coming to salvage economy of the country and restore the lost glory of Nigeria. He will make Nigeria an envy among comity of nations.

“ This coalition has come out to tell the people that we have to support and vote Asiwaju in the 2023 polls.

“ We are supporting him because of his antecedents. He is a man that understands governance. He transformed Lagos.

“ With his capacity and capability, he can do it again if voted as a president,” he stated.

Odidi said that Tinubu was a de-tribalised Nigerian that could ensure brighter future for the country if elected as a president in 2023.

Mr Olarewaju Kareem, the state Coordinator of ATSCGG, noted that more than 180 support groups for Tinubu and Shettima came together as a coalition for the rally.

Kazeem asked the people of the state to allow Tinubu to use his potentials to transform the country to the needed desire of all Nigerians.

According to him, the sole goal of the coalition is to ensure victory for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and all candidates of the party in the state.

Similarly, Ambassador Sola Iji, the Director General of ATSCGG, said that the rally was to sensitise people of the state to the need to cast their votes en masse for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

Iji, a former Nigeria’s ambassador to Togo, said that the response of people of the state from different support groups showed that the state would be for Tinubu in the 2023 poll.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of APC, lauded the rally and described it as superb.

Adetimehin asked all support groups for the party’s presidential candidate to work together and allow cohesion among them for landslide victory for the party.

He said that APC in the state was united with one voice.

Adetimehin said no other presidential candidates could compete with good antecedents of Tinubu, asking more support for the party and all its candidates in the 2023 elections. (NAN)