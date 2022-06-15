2023: Tinubu Vanguard strategises for victory, appoints patroness

A flagship political support group, Tinubu Vanguard, says it has fully strategised and set to deliver victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Johnny Benjamin, said this on Thursday in Abuja, while decorating Aishatu Umar, African Representative of World Council of Engineers, as a Patroness of the group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu Vanguard is a political support group formed in 2020, to actualise of the presidential ambition of All Progressives’ Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Benjamin said that the group was set to “hit ground running ” and deliver victory for Tinubu once the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opened the space for campaign.

He said that the pedigree and track records of Tinubu had made it easy for him to be “sold ” to Nigerians .

“We have mapped out several campaign programmes, waiting for INEC to open the space.

“In the meantime, we are organising different programmes to educate and inform Nigerians on the great advantages that a Tinubu presidency portends for the country.

“Tinubu is one Nigerian that is adequately prepared to tackle modern-day challenges of economy, security and governance, ” he said.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the INEC window, to get registered and pick the voter cards ahead of the 2023 elections .

While accepting her appointment as patroness of the group, Umar said that she would rededicate herself to the success of the group and the victory of Tinubu at the polls.

“I will not take this opportunity for granted, and I appreciate the fact that I am deemed worthy.

“Tinubu is one man that has displayed proven capacity and has also invested heavily on good will across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“I am proud to be associated with him through Tinubu Vanguard, and I will contribute my own quota to ensure he comes out victorious, ” she said. (NAN)

