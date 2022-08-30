2023: Tinubu support groups in Rivers pledge victory

By Nathan Nwakamma

Some support groups in Bayelsa working for the realisation of the presidential ambition of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election have pledged to ensure his victory.

This is contained in a statement issued by one of the groups’ leaders, Pastor Reuben Wilson, Founder, the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, (PRIFGLA) on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The groups under the auspices of The Asiwaju Group, (TAG) and PRIFGLA, made this known during their inauguration in Port-Harcourt, Rivers, stressing that they were strategising to ensure Tinubu’s victory in the south-south geopolitical zone.

According to the statement, besides Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, the groups also pledged to ensure the victory of Tonye Cole as the Rivers governor alongside other APC candidates in their elections.

It said that the groups promised to reach more areas to give eligible voters reasons to support the APC.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of TAG, Yinkasola Okewoye, admonished all APC supporters in the state to take advantage of the social media and other platforms to spread and market the party’s candidates at all levels.

He said that judging by the number of people who attended the event, he was convinced that Rivers is for the APC and urged the newly inaugurated officials to encourage more residents of the state to support the APC.

He commended Pastor Wilson, the Convener of TAG, for sacrificing resources to organise such a big event whose benefit to the APC could not be quantified.

Okewoye described Wilson as a blessing to the APC both in Rivers and the entire South-South geopolitical zone, assuring that his love and sacrifices for the party would not go unrewarded.

Also speaking, the Governorship Candidate of APC in Rivers, Tonye Cole, commended the groups for their love and commitment to the party.

Cole said he had been going round Rivers meeting with residents to sensitise them on the need to make a difference this time around with their PVCs.

He said gone were the days when people would not campaign but sit in their comfort zones with the hope of rigging elections.

Cole assured the people that he is coming to make a difference in the governance of the state and asked them to cast their ballots for the APC.

He also commended those championing the Tonye Cole Campaign in and outside Rivers , saying their efforts will not be in vain.

On his part, Wilson assured the national leadership of the APC of the readiness to deliver the entire South-South zone for the party, saying that this was the reason for the constitution of TAG and PRIFGLA executives from the state to unit levels.

He noted that the inauguration would be replicated in the remaining 5 states of the South-South.

Wilson said they had been working, touching lives and rendering selfless services to the people of the Niger Delta, and that the time had come for them to reap the benefits of the good seeds they sowed in the past.

He said the people were very ready to vote for Tinubu, Tonye Cole and other candidates of the party, because of their proven track records and the integrity of those championing the pro-APC campaigns.

The convener added that the groups’ vision was to conquer the grassroots for Tinubu and APC, which they had begun with the inauguration of the pro-APC groups at the state, local government, constituency, ward and unit levels.

He added that the entire geopolitical zone was ready to deliver the APC at all levels, but only waiting for the day of the election.

Coordinator, Rivers PRIFGLA, Mr. Ominini Bibi, and Mr Soberkon Tamny, Coordinator, Rivers TAG, in separate remarks promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them to lead the APC to victory.

The event was attended by over 10,000 non-natives, the National Deputy Woman Leader of the APC, Zainab Ibrahim, and the National Coordinator of TAG, Yinkasola Okewoye. (NAN)

