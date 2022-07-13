2023: Tinubu support groups in Ondo collapse structures

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Different support groups in Ondo State working toward the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election, have collapsed their structires to pave way for a more robust and formidable campaign organisation.



In a communique released on Wednesday in Akure by Dr Tunji Abayomi, a chieftain of APC in the state, the groups reached the agreement at a meeting in Akure, which was attended by prominent leaders of the party.



The groups made a promise to sustain their grassroots mobilisation to ensure Tinubu’s victory come 2023.



They expressed confidence in the victory of Tinubu in the presidential election and pledged to immediately embark on various mapped-out programmes to achieve victory.



“We have mapped out several campaign programmes. We are only waiting for INEC to open the space.



“Tinubu and Shettima are detribalised Nigerians who have worked tirelessly for the continuous peace, unity and progress of Nigeria,” they said.



They agreed that the merged group should work under the supervision of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and align with the party structure in the state.



“Asiwaju Tinubu is one man that has displayed proven capacity. Here is a man who has invested heavily on good across the length and breadth of Nigeria.



“The turnout today is a testament that everyone is ready to ensure he comes out victorious at the poll.



“We are indeed proud to be associated with this laudable project,” the groups said.



The groups resolved to elect executives that would pilot the affairs of the expected group in the state at the next adjourned date.



The meeting was attended by the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Alli Olanusi; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola; state Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Victor Olabintan; and state Chairman of APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin.



Others are: Former Secretary to the State Government, Temitayo Oluwatuyi; Mr Femi Adekanmbi; Pastor Biyi Poroye; Mr Ifeoluwa Fasoranti; Mr Gboyega Adefarati and others. (NAN)

