2023: Tinubu Support Groups calls on Nigerians to support Tinubu presidency 

Alhaji Umar Mohammed, Director-General, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has called on Nigerians to support the group to ensure the actualisation of a Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023 for a new and better Nigeria.

He made the call on Saturday in Abuja, while inaugurating the Tinubu Support Group and its State Steering Committee.

“May I call on Nigerians to join us, as we work hand in hand in the journey to build the country of our dream.

“A new and better Nigeria is possible. We solicit your cooperation and partnership to let this happen.

“It is with immense gratitude to God Almighty that I address you today on a very special and historic occasion of the inauguration of TSG and the State’s Steering Committee in support of our collective aspiration for a new and better Nigeria from 2023,” he said.

He said the TSG had reflected deeply on the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents of Bola Tinubu, adding that he is a man with the attributes of hard work.

Mohammed said Tinubu has extensive vision, rich experience and striking intelligence and networks of vital contacts, sense of equity, justice and fairness with high regard for the rule of law.

According to him, Tinubu who is one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the country.

He added that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator, saying that the country needs him in the next dispensation.

He added that Tinubu had been identified as a patriot in words, in action, and indeed, a leading light among the people.

He described Tinubu as a detribalised strategic thinker with national outlook and balanced judgment whose strides in the nation’s political landscape remain outstanding.

The TSG Director-General said Tinubu’s style of governance while he was Governor of Lagos State was responsible for the bold imprint on the development index of the state.

He added that the enduring pillars of massive socio-economic infrastructures and lasting institutions he bequeathed as legacies which adorned the landscape of the state had remained a phenomenal watershed.

“It is on this note and given these narratives, that we call on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tmubu to avail the nation of his enormous wealth of experience, outstanding and visionary leadership qualities, to contest the 2023 Presidential Election.”

He said the formal inauguration of the TSG was a bold and decisive step to alter the narratives and secure the country’s future.

Mohammed charged members of the State Steering Committee to constitute Local Government and Ward structures that must be men and women of proven integrity and capacity to deliver.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TSG is a socio-political group of grassroots-based progressive Nigerians consisting of men, women and youths of all faiths, tribes and ethnic nationalities.

The TSG cuts across all strata of the federation and some Nigerians in the diaspora.

The event was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corp, members of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), some state governors and state and federal lawmakers among others. (NAN)

