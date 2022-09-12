2023: Tinubu/Shettima timely for Nigeria, says Zamfara Speaker

By Ishaq Zaki

The Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya has described choice of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima as timely intervention for NigeriaMagarya stated this in a statement by the Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations to Zamfara house of assembly, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki in Gusau on Monday.

The speaker was reacting on his recent appointment as Zamfara Coordinator of Northern Speaker’s APC Forum Door to Door Campaign for Tinubu Shettima, 2023.“The forum has speaker of Kaduna assembly, Zailani Yusuf as Chairman and speaker of Kogi assembly, Mr Kolawole Mathew as Secretary.“While Magarya was appointed as the forum’s Coordinator in the state.“

The speaker described the forum as timely, considering the need for unity of purpose among Nigerians,,” he said.He commended Matawalle for rebuilding the APC in the state, saying that Matawalle should be commendedfor reconciling the party with all aggrieved members in the state.He expressed confidence of APC victory in the state, adding that the party had gained grounds because Matawalle’s administration had impacted the lives of the people positively.

“Various development projects initiated by the APC led government encourage the electorates in the state to participate in the 2023 polls.“Nigeria is presently is in need of patriotic leaders who are ready to work toward rebuilding the nation.“There is need for coming together by all Nigerians to work for the realisation of Tinubu/Shettima movement in the 2023 general elections.“On behalf of the entire members of Zamfara assembly, we are committed toward achieving APC’s victory in the 2023 general elections“We are going to embark on door to door campaign in our constituencies to ensure massive votes for APC candidates at all levels,” he explained. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

