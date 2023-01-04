2023: Tinubu receives rousing welcome in Kano, expresses optimism of winning presidency 

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Kano expressed optimism that his party would capture Kano State and Nigeria as a whole, come 2023 elections.

Tinubu, who was accorded a rousing reception by the people of the state, was in Kano for the flag-off of Northwest presidential campaign rally.

He thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming turn out, support and cooperation.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje appealed to the party supporters to vote for APC from top to bottom in the forthcoming general elections.

He assured the APC presidential candidate that the Kano people’s votes were for APC, saying the people have seen dividends of democracy provided by the APC administration.

The governor said the party acknowledged and was motivated by the mammoth crowd that received the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Kano.

“The success of the rally is a clear statement and demonstration of the preference of Kano people as regards the choices before them.

“The support for Gawun/Garo is a vote of confidence for our governorship candidate and his deputy,” he said.

Ganduje said that Tinubu had the character, capacity and competence to provide leadership that everyone would be proud of in the country.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, urged the people of the zone to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria and the APC at all levels, for continued peace, unity, progress and development of the country.

He commended the people of the state for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to the APC presidential candidate and his team.

He added that the mammoth crowd that gathered at the launch signalled that the APC would win the forthcoming general elections at all levels.

The APC National Chairman presented the APC flag to Kano State Governorship Candidate of the party, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawauna, who is also the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state.

Dignitaries who attended the rally included the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, and governors of the six APC states in the North-West – Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna.(NAN)