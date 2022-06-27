2023: Tinubu off to France for meeting says his media aide

Sen. Bola Tinubu, 2023 presidential candidate and one of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has travelled out of the country to France.

According to a statement by Mr Tunde Rahman in the Media Office on Monday in Abuja, Tinubu travelled early Monday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings, the APC standard bearer is expected back in the country before Sallah celebration,” Rahman said in the statement.

He said before his departure, Tinubu attended the public presentation of a book titled “Mr. Speaker” and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu emerged as APC Feb. 25, 2023 presidential candidate on June 8 at the party’s presidential primary and special convention.

The former two-term Lagos State governor had since his emergence embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries.

This, included the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.

Meanwhile, the APC Buhari campaign office located at the Abuja Central Area, had been redesigned and renamed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Campaign Office by the party’s leadership ahead of the electioneering.

(NAN)

