2023: Tinubu means well for Nigeria – Buratai

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has enjoined Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu on Feb. 25.

Buratai made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, urged Nigerians to come out and vote for Tinubu, who meant well for Nigeria.

Buratai also encouraged Nigerians to keep aside all kinds of sentiments and prejudice and do what is best for the country.

“I want to urge all Nigerian voters to come out enmasse and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as their next president.

“I say so because he means well for Nigeria, and he has a better plan to fix the country and take it to the promised Land.

“The evidence is very glaring for all to see; he has done it in the time past in Lagos and I am sure he has the wherewithal and capacity to replicate what he did across the country.

“Let us all work together to salvage this country by electing leaders with capacity.

“Nigerians have no reason to fear anything; this election will be peaceful, free and fair,” he said. (NAN)