2023: Tinubu ‘ll win, because it’s time for South to rule- Aminu

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Retired Col. Abdulmumini Aminu, former military governor of Borno, says Nigerians will vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 because it’s time for South to rule.



“Nigerians are tired of us from the North, especially because we have dominated every area of life, particularly government,” Aminu also Grand Pathrone of Tinubu-Shettima Nigeria Front (TSNF) said when he received members of the group in Abuja on Thursday.



He said the inubu-Shettima ticket was a project for Nigeria and all Nigerians.

Aminu said it was time Nigerians put behind politics of religious and ethnic sentiments and forge ahead with real issues, adding that this was how countries developed.



He added that as an individual, he would mobilise to ensure victory for Tinubu in 2023.



“Tinubu who is the APC 2023 presidential candidate has losts of ideas that can turn the country’s furtune around for good.



He said the former two-term governor of Lagos State had developed several persons across regions, adding that this was the kind of person Nigeria needed at the moment as president.



“I respect him so much because he is intelligent and focused with enormous regards for people and the country.



“While opposition political parties has been wanting me to join their fold, I prefer to remain in the APC because I believe in the party and in Tinubu’s vision.



“The Tinubu-Shettima Nigeria Front I must tell you, is in the right step in the right direction and I will join hands with it to ensure it achieved its mandate of enthronining a Tinubu presidency,” he said.



Aminu added that Nigerians should be looking for a president who was ready to work and deliver true democracy dividends to the people irrespective of his tribe and religion.



He said if elected as Nigeria’s next president, Tinubu would transform policies to reality, adding that it was the responsibility of Nigerians to come together to vote for him in 2023 to ensure his electoral victory.

He, however, tasked the TSNF to embark on a door to door campaign, especially at the grassroots, saying that they should not be deterred by the antics of the opposition but to have their eyes on the ball(NAN)