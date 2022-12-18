2023: Tinubu is fit, strong- Ex APC female presidential aspirant

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mrs Uju Ken-Ohanenye, Vice Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has advised Nigerians to discard the rumour that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate is not healthy.

She gave the advice, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, at the 30th anniversary of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) and Fund Raising.

Ken-Ohanenye, who was the only female APC presidential aspirant ahead of its primary, said ‘’Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and as strong as a horse.”

She maintained that the rumour that Tinubu was sick was baseless and should therefore be disregarded.

“As young as most of us may look, Tinubu is much stronger than we are, most young men don’t have the strength that he has,” she said.

She wondered why some persons wished the APC presidential candidate and a former two-term Lagos State governor ill health, saying that even if he was sick as being speculated, sickness would not be hidden.

“A person that is really sick cannot be up and doing, he would probably be on admission in some hospital, but Tinubu is on the move every day.

“He doesn’t even sleep most days until the early hours of the day, having meetings, talking with people and touching lives and people are sitting down some where saying he is sick.

“Most times when we go out to campaign, he is always there, sometimes he goes a day before to have town hall meetings before the main day,” she said.

Ken-Ohanenye, explained that after rallies, Tinubu leaves for another state almost immediately for another rally, wondering how such a person could be said to sick, adding that sickness could not be hidden.

“I am sorry to disappoint them, Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and as strong as a horse,” she stressed.

She urged Nigerian women to give their votes to the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, saying that a Tinubu presidency would guarantee their safety and deserved security and better life.

According to Ken-Ohanenye, Tinubu is the only presidential candidate that doesn’t care about gender so long as the person has the competent.

“He doesn’t care about your gender, religion or tribe, if you have capacity and capability, Tinubu will give you the chance to excel and contribute to the country’s development,” she said.

She assured that within six months, a Tinubu presidency would turn the country’s fortune around for good for everyone and make her the envy of other nations (NAN)