2023: Tinubu, in Benin, promises to replicate Lagos devt. in Nigeria

Sen. Bola Tinubu, 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday pledged to leave his footprints on the sand of times in Nigeria, as he did in Lagos State as governor, if elected President.

Tinubu made the pledge when he paid homage to Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, in his palace on Saturday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu visited Benin to continue his consultation with APC delegates ahead of the party primaries later in the month.

The former Lagos State governor said he was at the palace to seek the endorsement and prayer of the paramount Benin ruler to achieve his presidential ambition.

The presidential hopeful said he met Lagos state in bad shape as governor, but turned the state into a mega city before leaving office in 2007.

“Your Royal Majesty, I am here this evening to seek for your encouragement; I am here this evening to seek for your prayers and blessings because I know what your endorsement means.

“I know what your prayers mean. Your Royal Majesty, I want to be president of this country and I am not joking.

“Your Royal Majesty, I am very competent when it comes to competence. My experience in various leadership capacities gives me an edge.

“Your Royal Majesty, when I became governor of Lagos State, the state was nothing to write home about, but today, Lagos is a mega city.

“When I became governor of Lagos, its internally generated revenue was N600 million monthly, but as of today, Lagos is proud of generating N50 billion monthly.

“These are all the things I put in place to make Lagos great,” said the presidential aspirant.

While noting that he worked very hard and supported Buhari to become president in 2015, Tinubu solicited for all and sundry to support his ambition.

Responding, Oba Ewuare II, said though Benin throne is non-partisan, he would pray for the best aspirant to emerge the president of Nigeria come 2023.

“We are praying for you. And if you are eventually given the ticket and become president of the country, please do things that will make you sit at the right hand of God.

“And do not forget those who prayed for you,” the traditional ruler said.

NAN reports that Tinubu later met with the party delegates in Benin, where he solicited for their votes.

Among the dignitaries on Tinubu’s entourage are Comrade Adams Oshiomole, former National Chairman of the APC, Mr Bayo Onanuga, former Managing Director of NAN, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, APC governorship candidate for 2020 election, among others. (NAN)

