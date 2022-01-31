2023: Tinubu consults Omole, APC UK Leader, NDA team in London

Sen. Bola Tinubu, one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hosted Mr Ade Omole, leader of the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the party and the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) team in London.

Alhaji AbdulRasaq Danjuma, Omole’s Personal Assistant, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the meeting was to consult with the NDA and critical APC stakeholders in the UK on Tinubu’s 2023 presidential aspiration.

Danjuma said that contrary to media reports, Tinubu was hale and healthy.

” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in good health and excellent spirits.

“He is in good health, hale and hearty. He will be returning to Nigeria within a few days after necessary consultations here in the UK,” he said.

Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu with some members of the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) in London on Jan. 30, 2022

According to him, Omóle, briefed Tinubu on progressive activities in the UK and other issues pertaining to national development back home.

He said Omole also briefed Tinubu on how patriotic Nigerians in the Diaspora were helping out from their countries of residence to ensure a better Nigeria for all.

He further quoted Omole as saying that progressives in the UK had been collaborating with other patriotic Nigerians globally to work hand in glove with their counterparts in Nigeria to promote peace, unity and development.

“We are working round the clock to support the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration and contribute our quota to taking Nigeria to the next level,” Omole said.

He said the meeting with the APC national leader espoused the commitment of the Nigerian Diaspora community to nation-building.

Omole and fellow progressives has blazed the trail on several fronts and inspired fellow Nigerians in the Diaspora especially, to toe the path of patriotism and honour.

The Director-General of NDA, Dr Akin Badeji also in the statement, relayed ongoing activities both in the Diaspora and in Nigeria to ensure the actualisation of a Tinubu presidency in 2023, adding that the group would not relent until its desires were met.

The meeting was attended by Mr Joseph Adebola, Dr Kenny Ojutalayo, Dr Oladapo Habeeb, Mrs Edith Nwachukwu, Hajia Rakiya Abubakar, Dr Ronke Tomori and Mr Lanre Adegun among other APC critical stakeholders in the UK.

NAN reports that Tinubu had travelled abroad to attend to some meetings regarding his political ambition shortly after informing President Buhari of his aspiration and intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu who was a two-term former governor of Lagos State will be back in Nigeria after his consultation meeting with stakeholders in the UK(NAN)

