2023: Tinubu Campaign Organisation assures groups of proper integration ahead of electioneering

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Communications, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, has assured that all pro Tinubu support groups will be properly integrated into the mainstream ahead of 2023 general elections.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when Board of Trustees (BoT) members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum visited the Campaign Headquarters at Aminu Kano Crescent in Wuse two, Abuja.

Onanuga also assured that all pro Tinubu support groups would be carried along during the electioneering ahead of the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BoT members were led by Dr Nkem Okeke, the Acting Chairman and a former Deputy Governor of Anambra.Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former two-term Lagos State Governor, and one of the leaders of the APC, emerged as its 2023 presidential candidate at the June 8 Special National Convention and Presidential Primary Election.

“There are many groups, so many of them working for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, including the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) and BAT, I assure you that all of them will be integrated,” Onanuga said.

He promised to arrange a meeting between Tinubu and members of the forum, adding that the 2023 presidential campaign would be issue-based and multidimensional.

At the event, Mr Babatunde Ogala, Head of Legal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Organisation, advised the forum to come up with a position paper on possible ways of addressing some of the country’s challenges.

Ogala also advised the forum to do something differently, adding that it should come up with a strong paper that would not be resisted.

“Have a coordinated programme and a manifesto as it were on how to tackle some of our infrastructure problems,” he said.

He said it would be more impactful if the forum came up with value to make its members indisputable.

Earlier, Okeke said the visit was to pledge the forum’s support to Tinubu and to seek for ways of working with his presidential campaign organisation to ensure the actualisation of a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

Okeke said though the forum was still in its formative stage, it had made some positive impacts.He said the forum had achieved a lot in terms of mobilising professionals within and outside the country to work for the APC and the country generally.

Okeke added that the forum was geared towards promoting the values of APC founding fathers, saying that it was to open opportunities for professional like minds to contribute to governance.

“Time is now for professionals to support government by coming into politics to do everything possible to enthrone good governance,” Okeke said.

He added that the forum was working on a town hall meeting with Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate where he would be expected to roll out his blueprint to Nigerians.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

