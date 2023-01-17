2023: Tinubu best man for the job, says youth coalition

By Ruth Oketunde

The Nigeria Youth Coalition has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the best man for presidemt

The group made this known at the North and South meeting organised in collaboration with the Omoluabi Coalition for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President Group, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event has as theme; “Rotational Presidency: A Beacon of Hope and Unity”.

Mr Oladotun Hassan, National President/Convener, Nigeria Youth Coalition, said Tinubu’s political pedigree, has earned him the title of a team player and a bridge builder.

“We hereby appeal to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religious and political affiliations to rally supports for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only and best national sole candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“The Presidential candidate of the ruling APC is ready to tackle insecurity and deliver a robust economy.

“Asiwaju will also guarantee quality education, health, food security, rule of law and restructuring based on equitable distribution of powers and resources.

“Infrastructure, youth and women inclusiveness in governance and agriculture revolution to mention a few.

“He is a promise keeper and true democrat with genuine heart to serve all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religious and political affiliations,” he said.

Hassan also called on Nigerians not to overheat the polity as the elections were fast approaching, as it was important for them to st ethnic and religious sentiments aside.

For his part, Mr Awal Ibrahim, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said competence and rotational power shift should be considered when electing political office holders.

He added that when such principle is respected, harmony, peace and inclusiveness of all ethnic group would be guaranteed.(NAN)