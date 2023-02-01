2023: Tinubu , best for Nigeria -Sen Adefuye

Kazeem Akande

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC),Sen. Anthony Adefuye ,has urged Nigerians to invest their votes in the party’s presidential candidate ,Sen. Bola Tinubu, for a better country.

Speaking at the Bariga/Somolu APC stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos ,Adefuye said Tinubu remains the most qualified of all the contenders for the country’s top position.

He described Tinubu as an accomplished businessman and a great political leader ,saying he would take Nigeria to greater heights,if elected.

“In about three weeks or thereabouts ,we will be electing a new president .We will be electing another man to pilot the affairs of the country.

“One great man has offered himself to lead this country ,and that man is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu .He is the most qualified of all the contenders ,he is the best.

“I urge Nigerians to invest their votes in Asiwaju Tinubu in the presidential election.I am very sure that if Tinubu is elected ,he will deliver”,he said.

Adefuye ,member ,Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC),the highest decision-making organ of the party in the state,urged the electorate to vote for competence and track record in the forthcoming election.

He said the presidency is too important to be entrusted to people without experience and other wherewithal to lead a complex country like Nigeria.

Adefuye urged traders ,artisans ,transporters and others present at the meeting to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and vote for all the party’s candidates in Somolu consitutuency.

He advised party members against selective voting of party”s flagbearers,saying anyone found doing so would be sanctioned by the party.

“To everyone here ,we urge you to vote all our party’s candidates ,from the presidency ,the governorship and our candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

“And our party members ,please do not say you will vote for one candidate and you will not vote for the other.

“You must act like good party men and vote all our candidates .Anyone found going against the party will be sanctioned “,he said.

Speaking ,Mr Peter Oyewusi,APC Apex Leader in Somolu, urged unity in the party ahead of the general elections and after .

He urged residents to collect their PVCs and vote for all the party’s candidates in the general elections .

“I want to urge you all to collect your PVC and vote APC.It is with your PVCs that you will vote APC and ensure its victory.

“We want to win and win well .This can only be possible if all of you obtain your voter cards and vote for us”,he said .

Mr Kolade Alabi ,Chairman ,Bariga Local Council Development Area,said the APC is committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens.

He urged residents of Bariga to continue to keep faith with the party for better future.

Alabi ,also President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria(ALGON),said his council was aware of all the challenges facing artisans,traders,and other people in the area and that it would strive to address them.

“We know some your challenges ,we will arrange a meeting with on how to address them.We care about you and we will do our best to serve you “,he said.

Speaking ,Chairman ,Somolu Local Government,Mr Abdul-Hamid Salau , also called for unity in APC in the area.

He said he was glad that the internal wranglings in Somolu APC had been amicably resolved and that the party was waxing stronger in the area.

“There is no more crisis in APC in Somolu .We are now one working for the same thing, which is a better Somolu LGA..

“I urge that we continue with this and I appeal to all residents to collect their PVCs and vote for all our candidates”,he said.

Salawu said he was irrevocably committed to serving the people of the area ,and that he would continue to his best to serve the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that party’s candidates for state and federal legislative seats for Somolu constituency were presented with the party’s flags at the meeting.

Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC- Shomolu Federal Constituency),Mr Abimbola Orekoya,APC candidate for Somolu 1 state constituency and Mr Femi Apata ,candidate for Somolu constituency 2,were presented with flags.