2023: Tinubu announces Kashim Shettima as running mate

By Ismaila Chafe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate for the 2023 General Elections, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has officially announced former Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno as his running mate.

Tinubu made the announcement on Sunday while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Daura, Katsina State, Buhari’s home state.

NAN reports that the APC presidential candidate was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to Buhari as well as intimate him of his decision to pick Shettima as his running mate.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had on Saturday revealed that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Newsdiaryonline reports thatv much earlier names of Governors Nasir el-Rufai(Kaduna) and Ganduje were mentioned among those in the race to be Tinubu’s running mate.

His choice of Shettima brings to an end speculations over whether a Muslim or Christian running mate will be picked by the APC candidate.

(With main report by NAN)

