2023: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

There was tight security in and around the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Benin on Thursday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to various local government areas in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several police Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and other security patrol vans were seen parked at the entrance gate to the Bank.

Accredited Journalists with their identity cards were allowed to wait at the entrance to the bank.

A senior INEC official told Journalists that they would be allowed inside the CBN premises to witness the distribution and movement of sensitive materials.

“I want to urge you all to be patient. When the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Efanga, and head of security in the state arrive, you will all be allowed inside to witness the process.

As at the time of filing this report, more than 16 buses were also seen parked and waiting to convey the materials to the local government areas of the state. (NAN)