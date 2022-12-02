2023: Three political parties sign Peace Accord in Borno

By: Hamza Suleiman

Three political parties have signed a peace accord committing themselves to peaceful campaign in Borno ahead of the 2023 general election.

They include the All Progressives Congress (APC); People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdu Umar, superintended the signing of the peace pact on Friday in Maiduguri.

The event was attended by representatives of the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Umar said the Peace Accord is designed to facilitate peaceful conduct of the 2023 election devoid of thuggery, hate speech, fake news and violence.

He said the political parties had signed to abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC rules and guidelines governing the conduct of electioneering campaign.

The CP disclosed that the Command had recorded 11 cases of political violence since the commencement of electioneering campaign in the state.

The police, he said, arrested some suspects in connection with the violence, adding they would soon be prosecuted.

Also speaking, Bello Ayuba, APC State Secretary, said the measure would facilitate smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

Ayuba pledged the party’s support to security agencies to ensure conduct of violent free election, adding that, “APC do not condone any form of political violence”.

The Legal Adviser to the PDP, Ali Azur, who expressed optimism over the development, said that the party would support conduct of peaceful election in the state.

While commending the security agencies for the initiative, Azur said it would go a long way towards providing level playing ground for political parties and their candidates.(NAN)