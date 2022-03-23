2023: Taraba PDP pledges level playing field for aspirants

By Gabriel Yough

Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday assured aspirants into various political offices of a level playing field during primaries.

Rev Kefas Agbu, the state party chairman, who stated this at a stakeholders meeting in Jalingo, noted that the party’s transformational agenda for Taraba must accommodate the people’s choice for leadership selection.According to Agbu, the desire for credible leaders and the transformation of Taraba would fail if the people were overruled and imposition of candidates was allowed.“

We have no anointed candidate, everybody is free to contest and win the election.“One thing we are going to ensure is the credibility of the candidates and that is why we have inaugurated a committee to access the aspirants’ credibility.“

Our desire is not just to win but also ensure the desired quality leadership delivery for the state.“We have no crack in PDP, we have been winning and we are set again to win,” he said.Alhaji Haruna Mannu, the state Deputy Governor, appealed to the party officials and other stakeholders to ensure victory for the party.“Do not allow the opposition to take over the state.“Taraba has been PDP since 1999, and it is required of you to ensure that the party wins positions and maintain its existence in the state,” he said. (NAN)

