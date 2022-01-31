2023: Tambuwal joins presidential race

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Monday expressed his desire to join the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal, who made his intention known during the state PDP stakeholders’ meeting, said the decision is in respect of some of his political history.

“When the members of House of Representatives approached me to contest for the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, I gave them conditions.

“That is; as a loyal son of Sokoto State, they should consult with my leaders in the state, before I could accept their call, which they did and by the grace of God, we eventually emerged victorious.

“Now, we are here and I have listened to party leaders, women, youth and members of the PDP in Sokoto State on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultation.

“This is with a view to running and contesting first as flag bearer of the PDP and if God almighty blesses our effort, subsequently the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the name of God Almighty, the most beneficent, the most merciful, I hereby accept to begin the process of consultation to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, a former deputy governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, called on the people of the state to always remain grateful to God for producing “good Nigerian leaders”.

“As such, after 42 years of Shagari leadership in the country, we sat down to rethink of who will sustain the credibility and leadership style exhibited by our founding fathers.

“We realised that among all of us, the most deserving is Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, and we solicited his acceptance to join the 2023 presidential race in the country,” he said.

Shagari added that the decision was taken based on general consultation across the country and the belief that if Tambuwal becomes the President of Nigeria, there would be peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

Also speaking, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, said that the decision to call the governor to join the 2023 presidential race is generally the mandate of the PDP supporters in the state.

Other stakeholders at the meeting included Sen. Danbaba Danbuwa (PDP-Sokoto), Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, Sokoto Assembly Deputy Speaker, and Alhaji Umarun Kwabo, among others. (NAN)

