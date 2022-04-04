2023: Take advantage of our gender-friendly policies, PDP tells women

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised eligible party women to take advantage of its women-friendly policies and run for various elective positions in 2023.

The party gave the advice in statement by its National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, in Abuja on Monday.

Effah-Attoe called on women in the party, to present themselves to be counted in the Nigerian political leadership space.

“The Office of the National Woman Leader urges PDP Women to rise up to the occasion by stepping out to acquire their expression of interest forms and their nomination forms for the various elective positions at the state and national levels.

“It is one thing that the PDP has created the enabling environment for women to participate in Nigerian politics, it is another thing for PDP Women to take advantage of this positive gesture.

“Therefore, I urge all eligible PDP women to pick up their expression of interest forms and the nomination forms without further delay.

“It will interest our women to know, as announced earlier by the National Working Committee (NWC), that the PDP is maintaining the status quo to support women.

“Women are only required to purchase their Expression of Interest forms with a token. The nomination form, which is expensive, is to be acquired by women at no cost, that is, it goes for free.

“ This is to encourage as many women as possible to participate in the Electoral Process with a view to winning elections into States Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, the senate, governorship positions and the presidency.”

Effah-Attoe recalled that the initial deadline for the purchase of expression of interest forms and nomination forms was April 1, which the NWC extended to April 8.

The woman leader encouraged more PDP women to step forward and take advantage of the extension, to acquire their forms.

She said that the more eligible women coming out to acquire their forms would determine the number of women that would take part in party primaries.

According to Effah-Attoe, the number of women who will participate in the party primaries will determine the percentage of women that will eventually emerge as party candidates.

“The attainment of the 35 per cent Affirmative Action in PDP begins from somewhere.

“In this case, it begins from the acquisition of the expression of interest and nomination forms,”

She urged PDP women to hit the ground running in carrying out consultations, carrying out mobilisation, voter education and building support groups for themselves and for the party.

The woman leader urged them to do this in their polling units, wards, local government areas and states, as election is won from the grassroot.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

