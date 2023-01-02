2023: Supports for Tinubu growing in leaps and bounds—BAT Envoy

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The BAT Envoy, a sub-unit of the APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council, says the support base for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu is increasing in leaps and bounds ahead of the general elections.

The Secretary, BAT Envoy (Public Affairs Directorate), Mr Babatunde Rufai in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that ambassadors in the youth campaign group had been overwhelmed by support for Tinubu.

Rufai noted that 2023 remained the most anticipated year in the history of the nation.

“The polity is heated up, Nigerians eagerly anticipate an exchange in baton for another leadership and an improvement from whoever takes over the mantle of leadership.

“Rather than the usual smiles, pomp and partying in the new year, Nigerians are focused on the next election coming up in February.

“The support for Ahmed Bola Tinubu is growing in leaps and bounds.

“His ambition is receiving massive acceptance across sectors in the nation, regardless of the mud-slinging and name calling by oppositions.

“In fact, the recent announcement that G-5 Governors may endorse Tinubu, though it has been debunked, is a pointer to the acceptability of his candidacy,” he said.

According to him, ambassadors in the BAT Envoy comprising young intellectuals and youth stakeholders are campaigning for Tinubu.

He said that members of the council had been selected in recognition of their devotion to the party, grassroots network, and the essential need to offer them a platform to demonstrate their capacity.

“It is noteworthy to also say service on the Envoy is voluntary, and members, comprising party youths and other important youth stakeholders across sectors, will serve wholeheartedly,” he said.

Rufai said the envoy would serve as the implementation committee of the APC National Youth Wing Masterplan which outlined strategies and tactics developed to give the party a total and youth-driven victory.

According to him, APC National Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel, as a ardent BAT supporter, has proven that the mantle of youth leadership saddled on him is not a mere one.

“He is executing his role with all sense of responsibility. He appreciates the importance of the obligation at hand and he is fully prepared for it.

“He has toured some major cities spreading the gospel according to the book of BAT, and this makes it easier for the young ones to accept someone from the seemingly old generation.

“Dayo Israel has made a case to Nigerians across the country in various elective positions including the presidency with Asiwaju,” Rufai said.

According to him, the APC mational youth wing campaign council will collaborate with other relevant campaign structures and organs such as the PCC and the ICC to ensure our party’s poll success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Israel recently announced formation of the National Youth Wing Campaign Council to mobilise votes for Tinubu

Dayo had said that members in the council would serve in various sub-units such as the ‘Jagaban’s Army’, ‘Asiwaju’s Airforce’, and ‘BAT’s ‘Envoy’”.

According to him, ‘soldiers’ in the ‘Jagaban Army’ will lead grassroots door-to-door mobilisation exercise while ‘captains’ in ‘Asiwaju Airforce’ will dominate the airwaves and coordinate media activities.

He added that ‘ambassadors’ in BAT’s Envoy would coordinate and manage public relations. (NAN)