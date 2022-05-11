2023: Support group submits Osinbajo’s expression of interest, nomination forms to contest presidency

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The leadership of the Progressive Project (TPP), a support group promoting the presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has submitted his expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.



The submission took place at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, at about 9 p .m. Wednesday.



The chairman of TPP, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, and Sen. Muhammadu Bulkachuwa led the group that submitted the forms to the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Saluiman Arugungu, in a brief ceremony at the party secretariat. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

