2023: Sule urges APC members to close ranks

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) to close ranks with other members to ensure victory for the party in 2023 general elections.

Sule made the call on Monday in a meeting with candidates and members of the party in Lafia.

He said the meeting was to provide a platform for frank discussions among aspirants, candidates and other stakeholders following the outcome of the party primaries in the state.

“This meeting is to enable all of us talk sincerely on ways forward in order to ensure the victory of our great party, APC come 2023,” he said.

Sule while reaffirming the strength of the party, stressed the need for the members to remain resolute in their commitments towards the progress and success of the party.

He urged them to have faith and see reasons in working for progress of the party in the forthcoming elections.

The governor also re-assured of his commitment to the success of the party at all levels beyond 2023.

Also speaking, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (APC- Nasarawa South) said the meeting provided a platform for truth and reconciliation to move the party forward in the state.

Al-Makura, a former governor of the state harped on the need for sacrifices and teamwork for the progress of the party.

He pointed out that members of the party must not relent in associating and wooing aggrieved members to further the chances of the party.

On his part, Speaker of the State Assembly and the APC flag bearer for Umaisha/Ugya Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, called for members to unite for progress of the party.

Earlier, the State APC Chairman, Dr John Mamman, appreciated members for their commitment to the party, adding that the meeting would go a long way to mend fences and to further strengthen their capacity ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that 94 out of the 161 persons who vied for the 33 seats cutting across the Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats were in attendance at the meeting. (NAN)

