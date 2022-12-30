2023: Struggle for southern presidency continues, Gov. Akeredolu tells Amaechi

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday declared that the struggle for the Southern part of the country to produce the next President must continue until it is realised.

Akeredolu spoke while hosting former Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Amaechi was in Akure for the Presentation of Staff of Office to Chief Olu Falae as Olu of Ilu Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area.

Akeredolu particularly urged the people to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the spirit of fairness and equality.

The governor explained that since President Muhammadu Buhari from the North was spending eight years, then it was the turn of the South to produce the next president for another eight years.

Akeredolu disclosed that no loyalist of the APC could forget the principal role of Amaechi as Director-General of the party’s Presidential campaign in 2015.

He appreciated the former minister for coming to Akure to honour Chief Falae, adding that the traditional leader had served Nigeria creditably well and the state was proud of him.

“Thank you for coming. Chief Falae has served this country creditably well, and we, in Ondo State, are very proud of him. He left from the Bank, he became the Minister for Finance and also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“So, he has done his best and uptill now when he is less busy, he will find time to advise us,” the governor said.

Earlier, Amaechi thanked Gov. Akeredolu for recognising and elevating Chief Olu Falae, describing him as one of the few prominent Nigerian elites, patriotic who served Nigeria diligently.

“Because of my campaign for Presidency, I knew Chief Olu Falae. We visited his house in Akure. So I came to visit Chief Olu Falae whom you have kindly recognised with the Panel report,” he added.

Amaechi lauded Akeredolu for his leadership qualities and for always being at the forefront of good governance in the country.(NAN)