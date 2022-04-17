2023: Stop making noise on social media, get your PVC – Lawyer advises youths

By Toba Ajayi



An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Kayode Olorunleke, has advised Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready for the 2023 general elections and stop lamenting over national challenges on social media.



Olorunleke, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), regretted that the youths were not taking actions but fond of lamenting on social media.



According to him, most youths make so much noise on the social media against the government and are not ready to vote during election.



“You will see series of posts and write-ups prior to election but they will not come out to vote for candidates of their choice.



“Youths are fond of making noise on social media. Ask them if they have their PVC ready. The answer is No.



“They are the first to condemn the leaders but they will not come out to exercise their voting rights for their so called right candidates.



“Enough of the noise on social media. Go and get your PVC and vote your conscience and choice,” he advised.



The legal practitioner, however, called on the youths in the country to stop showing political apathy, and exercise their voting rights.



He also advised the youths to partake in politics and to stop condemning political actors.



“Lamenting on social media is not enough. Your thumb is more powerful than the social media noise,” he said. (NAN)

