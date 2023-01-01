2023 special year of upliftment -NCPC Boss

By Bridget Ikyado

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC, )Rev. Yakubu Pam, has admonished Nigerians to embrace the new year with excitement, describing 2023 as a special year for the country.

He said this in Abuja in a new year day message made available by Mr Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations of the commission.

He said,” the new year would be special not because it is an election year, but it is a year of God’s divine mercy and upliftment for Nigeria.”

Pam urged Nigerians to be hopeful and to trust in the Lord for His promises on Nigeria must surely come to pass.

He tasked Christians and Nigerians to rise up and engage in productive activities to realise the full measure of God’s blessings for the year.

Pam further tasked Nigerians to participate in the electioneering process and ensure they cast their votes in the forthcoming generals election.

He admonished the electoral umpire to do everything humanly possible to achieve credible, free and fair elections at all levels.

The NCPC boss also called on Church leaders and Imams to preach the message of peace to their followers and enjoin them not to be used as anti-state operators particularly during the general elections.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his selfless service to Nigeria.

Pam said: ”The president would be remembered in sundry areas especially his commitment to conduct free and fair general elections in February, this year.”

He affirmed that the year 2022 was very challenging for Nigeria and globally, adding,”but the year 2023 will usher in a new vista of hope and relief.

”The new year, if we look up to God, trust in him, He will surely grant us divine directions to follow as a people and as a nation.”’

Pam assured that Nigeria would be able to make positive inroads in the new year.(NAN)