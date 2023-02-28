2023: Speaker appreciates Kwara North for voting for APC

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Salihu, has expressed appreciation to Kwarans, especially people of Kwara North, for voting the All Progressives Congress APC (APC) on Feb. 25.

The Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Mr Sheu Yusuf, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

It said the appreciation was for the victory of the party at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the statement, the speaker described the outcome as a “sweet victory” in fulfillment of bulk votes the region promised the ruling party.

Yusuf said he also specially appreciated the leader of the party and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unique leadership style and exceptional performance on the back of which the party rode to victory.

“We appreciate most sincerely, the people of our dear state of harmony, especially Kwara north and Baruten, for giving us massive support at the polls which has enabled us to reward the sterling performance of the governor with bulk votes for our party.

”Specifically, we are grateful to the stakeholders of our party and all the traditional rulers and opinion leaders for contributing to our success.

”Indeed, not by a blame sight would we take this gesture for a ride, as we ask for more support to replicate this performance in the Gubernatorial and Assembly elections, and Insha Allah, we would double up and do more for the people.

“We must not forget to acknowledge and thank Amb. Abdulfatahi Yahya Seriki, the Director General of the Kwara APC campaign council and all his members for a job well done,” the speaker was quoted as saying.

‘The Gwanara-born lawmaker, who is also seeking re-election to represent the good people of Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency, however appealed to the people of the state to come out on March 11 to replicate this feat.

He also called on them to come out in large numbers to return AbdulRazaq for a second term as a way of appreciating his “very many laudable and unprecedented works executed across the state”. (NAN)