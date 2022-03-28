2023: South-East PDP backs southern governors’ stand on zoning of Presidency

By Alex Enebeli

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-East has aligned itself with the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum that the next president of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country.

The PDP South-East also directed that the existing zoning pattern in states and constituencies of the zone must be strictly adhered to.

Briefing newsmen after the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) Meeting of the PDP held in Enugu on Sunday, the National Vice-Chairman (South-East), Mr Ali Odefa, disclosed that it was unanimously agreed that the PDP should zone the presidency to the Southern part of the country, ahead of the party primaries.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the party in the South-East and the Governor of Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Abia counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, PDP members of the State and National Assemblies. Others were the National Executive Committee (NEC), members of the Board of Trustees (BOT), among others.

Odefa said the PDP South-East stood with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum “that the office of the president should be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria”.

On the issue of zoning at the state and constituency levels in the zone, the PDP National Vice Chairman stated: “We said where there are zoning patterns they must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency”.

Odefa added: “We also went ahead to make interventions for our members who are holding political and elective positions in Anambra State who didn’t defect to other political parties but stood by the PDP in times of bad weather. They should be given support to return to their various offices”.

He disclosed that the zonal leadership of the party would make a presentation to the National Working Committee for assistance in that regard. (NAN)

