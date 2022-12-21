2023: Sokoto residents organise 20,000-man march for APC

By Muham Nasir

Residents of Sokoto State residents had conducted a 20,000-man march in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), Police Affairs Minister, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and several other stakeholders of the party received the residents.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media, on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Abubakar quoted Wamakko, as stressing the need for all eligible voters in the state who have not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so.

“We should all be mindful that only those with PVCs will be able to vote their prepared candidates at the forthcoming elections.

“Therefore, we should all collect our PVCs and continue to fervently pray for our state and Nigeria,” Wamakko was quoted as adding.

The lawmaker further expressed happiness with the sustained residents support to him and the APC in the state.

At the event, scores of defectors were received into the fold of the APC by Wamakko.

They included a former Labour Party (LP) aspirant for the seat of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda and his supporters, as well as some PDP stakeholders in the state. (NAN)