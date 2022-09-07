2023: Sokoto PDP seeks stakeholders’ support to ensure success 

By Habibu Harisu

The newly appointed Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, Alhaji Hassan Sanyinnawal, has solicited stakeholders’ support to ensure the success of the party in 2023 General Elections.

Sanyinnawal made the call when he assumed office on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanyinnawal took over from his predecessor, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf-Hausawa, who was appointed Commissioner by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The new scribe promised to work hard and use his wealth of experience to ensure the success of the PDP at all levels.

Sanyinnawal solicited for total support from the outgoing publicity secretary and all the stakeholders for the success of his assignment.

In his remarks, Yusuf-Hausawa assured of his total support to the success of Sanyinnawal, describing him as being worthy of the task.

Yusuf-Hausawa, Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs vowed to join hands with the new publicity secretary to ensure the success of his assignment.

He described Sanyinnawal as ”a hardworking personality with good records and he would bolster the image of the party.” (NAN)

