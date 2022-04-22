2023: Sokoto Deputy Governor urges PDP members to close ranks

Sokoto State deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to put their house in order so that the party can win the 2023 election.

Dan’Iya, made this known when he submitted his expression of interest and party nomination form at the party secretariat, aspiring to become the PDP govenorship flag bearer in the 2023 elections.

He called on members to remain loyal and united as a formidable team.

Dan’iya, who acknowledged Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s role in the politics and development of the state, explained that the governor had laid solid foundation and provided a level play ground for all aspirants to contest for various positions.

He added that Tambuwal being a loyal party man, focuses on ensuring that the party remained united.

”Without Tambuwal’s political focus in providing equal opportunity for party members, we couldn’t have trooped out to purchase forms to contest for various positions at various levels.

”Let us play by the rules. The PDP is one big family and nobody should be allowed to do anything that would ridicule the tenets of the Party and the laws of the land”, he added.

He called on the party supporters across all the 23 Local Government areas in Sokoto State and by extension across the country, to be law abiding. (NAN)

