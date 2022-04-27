2023: Sokoto deputy gov eyes party’s guber flag

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Munir Dan’iya, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, has declared his interest to succeed his boss, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in 2023.

He therefore begged the leadership and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support his quest to fly the party’s gubernatorial flag.

Dan’iya expressed his intention when he visited the state PDP leaders at the party secretariat on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He said that the meeting was initiated to intimate the party caucus and leadership of his intention to run for the office of the governor in the 2023 election.

“As you can see, I just met with the caucus and leadership of PDP in Sokoto to inform them officially about my intention to run for the office of the governor of Sokoto state in the 2023 general elections.

“However, let me thank Almighty Allah for this day, and also my mentor, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, who gave me the support and the courage to seek for this office. I will ever be grateful to him.

“I want to assure the leadership of the party that my intention, if given the mandate, is to run an all inclusive government and consolidate on the achievements recorded by Gov. Tambuwal from 2015 to date,” he said.

The deputy governor added that as a team player in the present administration of the state who work closely with the governor, he is in the better position to step into his shoes.

“Therefore, I promise, if given the mandate, will sustain all the legacy projects started by my boss, complete them and embark on new projects that the people desire,” he pledged.

Dan’iya also promised to focus more on education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment, economy, security and of course run a welfare oriented government.

“My priority will be on new modern ways to govern, seek partnership within and outside the state, and also harness abundant mineral resources available in Sokoto.

“We will also explore new ways of revenue drive to boost our state income,” he said.

Responding, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman, thanked the deputy governor for the visit and assured him of level playing ground with all other aspirants in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

