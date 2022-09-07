2023 : Shun religious, ethnic politics, Commissioner urges Nigerians

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Salihu Ena, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, has urged Nigerians to shun religious and ethnic politics during the 2023 general elections.

Ena made the call on Wednesday in a meeting with stakeholders and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agbashi, Doma Local Government Area of the state.

He said that if Nigerians shun religious and ethnic politics, it would not only promote peace but would lead to emergency of competent leaders in the country.

The commissioner said that the meeting was aimed at mobilising support for the re-election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other APC candidates come 2023.

“His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done so much and still doing well. Let’s all support him to succeed beyond 2023.

“This is to enable us and others enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

He called on the members of the party to shun anti-party activities, embrace team work and work tirelessly for the victory of the party beyond 2023.

The commissioner urged the people of the area and Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

Mr John Osewu, a member representing Doma South Constituency at the state legislature also urged the members of the party to continue to remain united for the victory of the party come 2023.

Osewu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, lauded Sule for his developmental strides across the state.

The lawmaker urged the people of the area to support the governor, him and all other APC candidates to succeed beyond 2023.

Mr Bello Akunza, the Overseer of Egye Development Area of the state also urged the members of the party to avoid anti-party activities.

He assured of his readiness to mobilise support for the governor and other APC candidates to succeed beyond 2023. (NAN

