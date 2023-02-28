2023: Senator Fadahunsi reminds greedy leaders of dire consequences

…says they should know Nigeria is almost dead, must be revived

By Haruna Salami

As Nigerians anxiously await a new crop of leaders after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi has warned those who will come to power at the legislative and State House of God’s punishment if they steal public funds.

Fadahunsi who was just re-elected as senator for a second term on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while speaking to some journalists at the National Assembly Tuesday at the resumption of plenary said public money must be spent for the benefit of the masses.

“Whoever spends their money carelessly, see their end, it’s always sad. It may be better for them now , people may emulate them now. Go and study the Bible …better days for those wicked people, but what of the end? While the good people may suffer now, but their end is always glorious

“That is why I’m appealing to politicians in my own state, Osun that when you are in power, use the community money, the state money to benefit the masses, not for you and your wife. You go and keep your wife in London, your children in US. The new vogue now is Dubai, Dubai that started development with us, today we are behind.

“Today, the stolen money of Nigeria is heavier in Dubai than anywhere in the world. They are moving our money around, while Nigeria is down. Whoever does that, they should know that their end is not always glorious

“So, I appeal to the politicians who are coming to the National Assembly or State House to steal people’s money that when you hold it you are holding problem. Look at those who hold it before, the former Head of State, the dead and the old ones, look at their lives, look at the old ministers who have made money, look at their end. Let us see what will happen to the new generation. That is why you are seeing the wave of all these things.

“All the leader that are coming to the State House, they should know that Nigeria is as good as dead. If you cannot revive it, all of us will suffer.

See what Emefiele did, it is for the good and the bad. At least we spent one quarter of what we would have spent if he had not squeezed the economy by changing the naira, although he has his own problem which he want to use that one to cover. Eventually both Emefiele and anybody at the helm of affairs, whoever has gone away with public money … Nigeria is a project of God who gave the resources to benefit the masses. No housing programme; many of the citizens cannot rent flats at old age, yet many of us have mansions all over the world. We have forgotten God that created others.

“The wealth given to Nigerians by God are meant for the citizens. God knows how to allocate resources, but when we are leaders up there, most of us from villages and reached communities; when we get there we become greedy and finish the economy. Wherever our children are, God will ask them.

“None of the leaders, including those who are going now who will steal the money and will not use it to benefit the citizens of about 200 million people, none of them will go scot-free. Yoruba said “atunbotan won kidara”. I rest my case.

The Osun East senator attributed his victory to the services he provided for the people of his constuency through his pet project called FADA.

He said through FADA he provided many motor vehicles, motorcycles, wheelbarrows Cocoa, rice (trailer loads) to people.

The female arm, MAMA FADA bought goods from the women and gave the money back to them as a form of incentives to the to produce more.

In addition, he said boreholes (both solar and manual) were done for the people coupled with transformers 500 KVA, 300 KVA just to create development catalyst for the people, which according to him means they were on the ground.

He said “after doing all these I don’t see why people will reject us, they must embrace us”.