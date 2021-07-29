2023: Senate Chief Whip, Kalu urges INEC to hold all elections same day

Chief Whip the Senate and former Abia state,  Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the 

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general same day , saying that it would  reduce cost and rigging 

Kalu said Presidential election,  National Assembly,  Governorship and State House Assembly can be concurrently taken care on the same day rather than having staggered dates for them 

In a statement personaly signed by the Chief Whip and issued on Thursday, Kalu said holding 2023 same day will  minimize cost, give the electorates opportunity to vote their genuine choice and protect their votes.  

Kalu also cited United States,  Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that Nigeria will not be out to do same 

The statement partly reads, ” INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive.  The conduct of the elections in different days give room for rigging, thuggery and several vices . It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.  

“When elections are conducted on the same day , popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones  unlike different days.  The cost of running two days elections will also reduced .

“To deepen our democracy,  we need to the elections right. When leaders with  genuine interests of the are voted to power,  they provide  exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their ”  Kalu said 

This Newspaper recalls that Kalu, a first time senator  was in June bestowed with the prestigious Senate award for constituency development in recognition of his impressive representation and expedition of massive constituency projects in his Abia North Senatorial zone  at the Senate Press Corps 2021 award ceremony .

Kalu built 19 roads in 2020 and has 21 ongoing roads in 2021. He also built hospitals and rebuilt several schools. The Senate Press Corps being the apex body of the Nigerian Senate which comprises of the nation’s print and online houses gave Kalu the  constituency development award at the Senate Press Corps 2021 award ceremony. Others in attendance during the ceremony were: Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege; Senator Ajibola Bashiru; Principal officers of the Senate and others 

