2023: SDP Holds NEC Meeting, Assures Nigerians Repeat Of Abiola’s 1993 Victory

…As NEC Ratifies Dr Agunloye Substantive Chairman

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has held its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting during which it promised to give Nigerians the hope of rescue that was felt during the 1993 elections.

The NEC in its resolutions, ratified the appointment of its National Chairman Dr Olu Agunloye, National Publicity Secretary Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba and the National Speaker, Youths Parliament, Chukwuma Uchechukwu.

The National Chairman of the SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye, speaking at the NEC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday after being confirmed the substantive chairman of the party, said, “This is an endorsement that you approve of us, that you imbibe the kind of reorganisation and repositioning that we have been trying to build in SDP for the last two years. I thank you.

“I stand here before you today to bring you hope, the SDP family brings Nigeria hope. It is not the first time that this kind of hope will come, we saw it come 30 years ago, and believe when it is 30 years we will repeat exactly what we did in 1993.

“We stand before you today to bring you hope, we bring assurance because we are providing Nigeria the alternative platform. We no longer agree that we have to choose between the deep blue sea and the devil. In this particular case, SDP is offering you the leadership that will rescue Nigeria.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the party’s NEC, the National Secretary of the party, Alh. Shehu Garbam said that the Committee resolved as follows: “That NEC has approved and ratified the appointment of the National Chairman, the National Publicity Secretary and the National Speaker, Youths Parliament.

“That the NEC has also approved the Guidelines for the Nationwide State Congresses and the National Convention. That the NEC resolved that the vacant positions in the NWC should be filled.

“That the Zoning of NWC positions presented was ratified. That the composition of the Convention Committee, Convention Guideline/Agenda and the Conduct of the Convention in May 2022 was duly ratified. That the Guidelines and Conduct of Party Primary election Nationwide were approved.

The National Secretary further stated that the NEC also approved the review and amendment of certain clauses of the Party’s Constitution,

Other resolutions according to him are, “That NEC also ratified all decisions of the NWC after the last NEC meeting of 24 August 2019.

“That NEC ratified the suspension of Mr. Husseni Ado Bello, Engr John Enemari, Dr. Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, Mr. Muktar Atimah, Engr Simon Wole Adeshina, Mr. Dennis Etim Iyang, Mr. Austin Nwaeze, Eni Ikpi Ibor, and other disciplinary action taken by the NWC under the period between the last NEC and this NEC.”

