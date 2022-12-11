2023: Save your future by voting patriotic leaders, Ortom tells Christians

… Celebrates with 10 Couples on Weddings

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged Christians to save the country’s future by voting in only patriotic leaders in the 2023 general elections who will redeem the nation.

The Governor gave the charge Saturday, December 10th, 2022 while addressing delegates at this year’s annual convention of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries, ANEM with the theme: “Fresh Oil International Convention” held at the IBB Square, Makurdi.

He pointed out that the country was embroiled in multiple socio-economic and security challenges hence there was the compelling need for Christians to rise up and vote, not according to partisanship but leaders with the interest of the nation at heart.

According to Governor Ortom, “The 2023 election is going to be different. We shall not be foolish enough to vote according to political parties. We shall vote in 2023 according to the election. Nobody should fool you.”

“You must save your future and that of your children. You must save the future of those going to Church, you can save the Churches. Vote for the candidate of your choice but let it be someone who will not work against you tomorrow. Don’t vote according to political parties. Let them not deceive us again,” he emphasised.

Governor Ortom further maintained that, “In 2023 we don’t just need a President, we need someone who will deliver us from insecurity, economic woes, diminishing social life, corruption and all those things that are pulling us apart,” stressing that, protecting the future of the country was key to our collective development.

He enjoined Christians not to be deceived by those who do not mean well for the country, insisting, “don’t be carried away by all kinds of falsehood, tricks and lies and deceit by those who do not mean well for us. Let nobody deceive you to vote against the collective interest of our nation. Pray to God and vote for the right candidates and I believe that God will answer us.”

The Governor also solicited the prayers of Christians to carry-on in the daunting task of leading the state, noting that although it was not easy standing firm for the interest of his people, he believed with prayers, he will not be deterred.

In his address, General Overseer of ANEM, Archbishop Yiman Orkwar noted that the country was in its “trying moment as a nation” and challenged Christians to be vigilant and prayerful to uphold the nation.

The clergyman lamented that “We have become fugitives in our land because of the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of our people,” emphasizing that we must rise up in defence of our faith and protection of our people.

While commending Governor Ortom for what he described as his “relentless commitment to the cause of the gospel and humanity even in the face of intimidation and threats upon his life” Archbishop Orkwar implored the Governor not to give up as the Church was standing with him in prayers.

Also yesterday, Governor Ortom shared in the joy of 10 different couples as they took matrimonial vows.

At the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, opposite BSU Second Gate, Governor Ortom joined the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ayatse and his wife, Dr Felicia Ayatse as well as other families to witness the wedding of Mathias Nyikombo and his wife, Msendoo who took their marital vows along with 6 other couples.

The Governor later graced the wedding receptions of John Ibe and his wife, Grace at Intercontinental College of Technology, Dr Reuben Ibwaisha and wife, Millicent at Calivia Events Centre, Mathias Nyikombo and his wife, Msendoo at Royal Choice Inn as well as that of Vincent Uyina and his wife, Stephanie held at Sheraton Hotel all in Makurdi.

In separate remarks at the four wedding receptions, Governor Ortom congratulated the couples and enjoined them to build the foundation of their marriages on the word of God to make their marital unions successful.