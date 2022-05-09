2023 : Saraki woos Ogun PDP delegates ahead party primary

Olawale Jokotoye

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday visited Ogun State to seek the support of delegates ahead of the May 28 Presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki met with PDP leaders, including governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, and the state party vice- chairman, Mr Leye Odunjo, at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

While canvassing for votes of the delegates, he urged them not to vote based on sentiments.

He said that from his consultations across the nation, he had discovered that Nigerians were not interested in political, ethnic or religious leaning of aspirants.

“Nigerians are yearning for a candidate who really understands the challenges of the nation and who is wise, experienced and courageous enough to take the bold and necessary steps to reposition the country.

“Nigerians desire a candidate who serves as bridge between the young and the old generations, a bridge between the North and South and a bridge between the Christians and the Muslims.

“With all sense of modesty, I am that person whom God had endowed with all these qualities and more, to move the nation to an enviable height,”he said.

The PDP chieftain recalled the “great work” he did in 2021 in restoring peace to the party in Ogun after more than a decade of internal wranglings.

“I was not thinking about election when in my capacity as the National Chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee, I priotised restoration of peace to the party in this state.

“I believe that based on my antecedents and experience as a former Senate President as well as my closeness to the people of Ogun where my mother hails from, my talk should not be much.

“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election,”he said.

Responding, Adebutu commended Saraki for the pivotal role he played in restoring unity to the state and assured him that his good works would be rewarded.

NAN reports that Saraki had earlier visited and had a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

