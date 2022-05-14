2023: Saraki promises to restructure Nigeria, meets with Edo PDP delegates

By Deborah Coker

Dr. Bukola Saraki, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to restructure Nigeria if elected president in 2023.

Saraki made the vow on Saturday in Benin, while addressing PDP national delegates from the state ahead of the presidential primaries.

He explained that he is in Edo state to seek the support of the delegates towards his aspiration.

According to him, “we want to restructure Nigeria, but we need a strong leader to do that. You can not restructure Nigeria by executive orders, but with legislative order.

“I am the person that has the experience to lead Nigeria following my headship of the National Assembly.

“I am here to seek your support to ‘rescue’ Nigeria.”

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara, also said that as governor, the state made some investment in health, education, and agriculture.

He added that the model is still being used till date in the state.

“When I become the president, we shall work together,” he said.

He also promised to make health care services free for all Nigerians, if elected president.

Responding, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, state chairman of the party, said Nigeria needs a man of courage like Abubakar to move the country out of the present economic and security challenges. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

