2023: Saraki first aspirant to release Presidential Policy Plan – Aide

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is the first Presidential aspirant in both the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC), to release his plans to address Nigeria’s problems.

According to a statement released by his Head of Digital Media, Olu Onemola, since late last year, Dr. Saraki has held meetings with hundreds of policy experts from across the country who have contributed to the development of his detailed 5-point agenda which has been published on his presidential campaign website, saraki2023.com.

“There are over 40 aspirants in both the PDP and APC combined. Yet, only one of them, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has published his social contract with Nigerians.

“Only Dr. Saraki is telling both the delegates in our party, PDP, and Nigerians across the country what he wants to do for them when he assumes office.

“This level of preparation and foresight is unprecedented in Nigeria’s recent history, and it demonstrates Dr. Saraki’s commitment to actually fixing the problems that Nigeria currently faces,” he said.

Saraki’s 5-point plan, which covers the economy, security, restructuring, the rule of law, and national planning, sets out the critical policies that can unlock and actualize the aspirations of all Nigerians.

“With the deliberate nature of this campaign and Dr. Saraki’s focus on real solutions, once Nigerians see the plans that a President Saraki administration will embark on, it will become even clearer that he is the most experienced and most prepared candidate,” Onemola said.

