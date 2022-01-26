2023: Saraki declares interest in Presidential race

Former Senate President ,Bukola Saraki has declared his intention to run for the office of Nigeria’s President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Apparently conscious of the strength of the youths in the country, Saraki, a former Governor of Kwara State in North Central Nigeria announced that he would vie for party’s ticket through his Facebook Page.

Saraki said, “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE!”

Newsdiaryonline learnt that Saraki, the son of late Chief Olusola Saraki is viewed as one of the strongest aspirants on the platform of PDP.

He is believed to have kickstarted consultations with stakeholders and the feedback he is receiving has been encouraging.

One of the main facts going for Saraki, it was learnt, is that he is an insider as far as the present political establishment across the key parties in the country is concerned.

His associates are upbeat about Saraki’s chances especially because he is seen as acceptable to the business community, having interacted robustly with them for years.

