2023: S/East, S/South APC joggers from Yenagoa to Lagos hit Ondo

By Nathan Nwakamma

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in South-East and South-South regions jogging team that left Yenagoa enroute Lagos to drum support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has arrived Ondo State.

The youths, under the auspices of South-East/South-South Jogging for Tinubu Campaign Initiative, constituted a team of fitness enthusiasts to embark on the 6-day exercise.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Mr Samuel Adaga, the Coordinator of the exercise, the 25-member team remain in high spirits and optimistic of completing the expedition safely.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the jogging was flagged off at Bayelsa secretariat of APC by the state APC Chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio.

Adaga said that the team has enjoyed warm welcome by APC leaderships at the corridors of the Yenagoa-Lagos route at Delta, Edo and Ondo States as the team hopes to terminate the expedition on Oct. 12 in Lagos.

The team will visit Tinubu, who is expected to receive the volunteers in Lagos.

According to the statement, the team drew at least two representatives from each of the 11 states in the South-East and South-South, and executive of the group.

He explained that the aim was to raise awareness amongst the populace across settlements along their route from Yenagoa to Lagos.

NAN also reports that eight members of the 25-member team are female. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

