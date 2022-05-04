2023 Rivers Guber Election: Dakuku begins consultations

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside has commenced consultation of stakeholders to seek their support for his ambition to contest as governor of Rivers State come 2023.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the 2015 APC Rivers Governorship candidate went back home to consult with the people and with members of his party, the APC, and to chat the way forward as warms up to join the governorship race.

Dr Peterside who commended the people for their overwhelming support over the years, assured that he would act with the best interest of the state, the party and the nation at large.

He said,”My dear Rivers People, and especially members of our great party – APC.

“I want to thank you all for coming out in your numbers , in solidarity , to welcome me home. I truly appreciate your support over the years. I will never take your loyalty to our shared vision for granted.

“A lot has happened in the last couple of days. There have been a myriad of actions and reactions and many of you have been troubled.

“Most of you who know me, and I believe the majority have followed my decisions in the past, acknowledge the fact that the greater interest of Rivers State will always guide my actions. It has never been about my self or my ambition.

“I am a team player and a result of the moral, material and spiritual contributions of family and friends.

Conscious of the place of history and posterity in political choices, I have come back to the people to consult since it is the people who gave me impetus to aspire in the first place .

“This is a critical phase in my aspiration because I know that I carry the dreams and aspirations of many with me. One thing I can assure you is that I will act with the best interest of our party, our state and our nation at heart. It will not be about my personal ambition.”

