2023: Rivers APC guber aspirants agree to work in unity

The All Progressives Congress,APC governorship aspirants in Rivers State have agreed to work as a united team and support whoever emerges after the primaries.

This position was disclosed in communique released by the aspirants after a meeting Monday.

It reads: “This communique is a fallout of series of consultations and interactions amongst the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Aspirants for the 2023 Gubernatorial election in Rivers State. In the course of the meeting several key points were discussed and agreed which includes:

“The Progressives Aspirants commend the party leadership on the peaceful and successful hosting of the party’s national convention and congratulate all those elected into the party’s National Working Committee.

“The Progressives Aspirants agreed that all aspirants should go about their consultations in a peaceful and civil manner; avoiding name calling, insults and pulling down other aspirants to gain attention. Aspirants also agreed to caution their supporters and social media aides from attacking aspirants from opposing camps.

“The Progressives Aspirants also agreed to work in unity and support whoever emerges at the party primaries either by way of consensus or election as exemplified by the party leadership at the just concluded national convention.

The aspirants appealed for a level playing field during the primaries.

“The Progressives Aspirants called on the party leadership to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants during the primaries to give everyone a sense of belonging, fairness and equity.

“As a way of respecting the party supremacy, the aspirants resolved that immediately a candidate emerges, all aspirants will put self and ego aside and collapse their various campaign structures into the party structure to support the flag bearer to win the 2023 elections for APC in Rivers State.

“The Progressives Aspirants Forum call on Rivers people and residents to get their PVCs ready to vote for all APC candidates at all levels to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Also, “The Progressives Aspirants agreed to consult other stakeholders, elder Statesmen, opinion leaders and key politicians in the state to support power rotation to the Riverine-Ijaw come 2023 as a way of ensuring equity, justice and fairness in the distribution of political offices.

“The Progressives Aspirants also affirmed their unalloyed loyalty to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and our leader, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and commend him for his courage to declare his interest to run for the office of President in the 2023 elections.

“The Progressives Aspirants Forum also commend the state leadership of the party led by Chief Hon. Emeka Beke, for keeping the party in the state together and also leading delegates to a successful convention.

Finally, the Forum called “on genuine members of APC in Rivers State to seek reconciliation, forgiveness, close ranks and work with the leadership of the party in the state to ensure the party wins the governorship seat and other legislative offices both at the State and national level come 2023.”

The meeting attended by political bigwigs who signed the communique.They include Dr Sokonte Davies, Dr Dakuku Peterside Dawari Adol George and Arch Tonye Cole among others

